Thunderstorms and spot flooding expected as another rainfall warning comes into effect
A status yellow rainfall warning will be put in place today as up to 50mm in downpours are expected across the country.
Valid from midday until 10pm on Saturday night, the Met Eireann alert will be in effect for 11 counties and all of Connacht.
Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath are the counties affected.
With a misty start to the day, the southern part of the country can expect hazy sunshine and scattered showers later on.
But for the areas affected by the latest warning from the national forecaster, heavy and thundery showers are forecast until late evening.
Temperatures are not expected to drop, however, with highs of 22 degrees and mainly southernly breezes.
The latest alert follows Friday's yellow rainfall and orange thunder warning.
Participants in the VHI Women's mini-marathon will welcome the predicted warm and sunny day on Sunday.
Morning mist and fog tomorrow will clear and temperatures as high as 24 degrees are expected.
