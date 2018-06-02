Thunderstorms and spot flooding expected as another rainfall warning comes into effect

Valid from midday until 10pm on Saturday night, the Met Eireann alert will be in effect for 11 counties and all of Connacht.

With a misty start to the day, the southern part of the country can expect hazy sunshine and scattered showers later on.

Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath are the counties affected.

But for the areas affected by the latest warning from the national forecaster, heavy and thundery showers are forecast until late evening.

Temperatures are not expected to drop, however, with highs of 22 degrees and mainly southernly breezes.