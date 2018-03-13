Three yellow weather warnings issued as snow forecast for St Patrick's Day weekend

Met Eireann have issued three Status Yellow weather warnings for tonight and Wednesday while they are also forecasting snow for St Patrick's weekend.

The first rainfall warning comes into effect from 9pm tonight and it is valid for counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The Status Yellow warning, which runs until 3pm tomorrow, will see accumulations of up to 50mm, while there could be even larger quantities on higher ground. They also warn that localised flooding can be expected.

A second Status Yellow rainfall warning comes into effect at 3am on Wednesday and covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford. Met Eireann say there will be heavy rain in these counties until midnight on Wednesday, leading to accumulations of up to 50mm. Again, localised flooding is expected.

Finally, a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford comes into effect at 8am on Wednesday and runs until 6pm. Winds are forecast to reach speeds of 65km/h and gusts could touch 100km/h. The southern counties will feel the winds first but gradually the south-east winds will spread to all parts under the warning.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has also predicted cold temperatures and snow showers for the St Patrick's Day weekend, just two weeks after the 'Beast from the East' departed. While Ireland is now enjoying milder than average temperatures for this time of year, with a feeling of spring in the year, Met Eireann has said that conditions will turn much colder again.

Temperatures will dip to 0C on Friday night and Met Eireann say St Patrick's Day itself on Saturday will see snow showers in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures won't get above 2C in the north of the country while the south will experience temperatures in the 5C to 6C range.

Saturday night will see more scattered snow showers in the east but the remainder of the country should escape. Sunday will also be cold, with more scattered snow showers in the east of the country. There is also a risk of some isolated snow showers in the rest of the country.