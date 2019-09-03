Three women arrested and loaded firearm seized in significant Midlands feud operation

Three women have been arrested and a loaded firearm recovered as part of an ongoing investigation into feud violence in the Midlands.

Three women have been arrested and a loaded firearm recovered as part of an ongoing investigation into feud violence in the Midlands.

Gardai are investigating if the women were on their way to carry out a gun attack when they were intercepted by armed officers in Longford overnight.

A loaded double barrel sawn-off shotgun was recovered while a canister of petrol was also discovered inside the car.

The car was stopped after being observed acting suspiciously, and the firearm was thrown out of the vehicle but later recovered.

The operation was carried out on the outskirts of Longford town shortly before midnight.

The three women, aged between their early and late 40s, are currently being held at garda stations in Longford under firearms legislation as part of the probe.

A source told Independent.ie that the arrests are part of the ongoing garda operation targeting people involved in various feuds in the county.

“There are several different feuds ongoing and these arrests are connected to that. A fully loaded shotgun and canister of petrol were found so gardai believe they were on their way to a job when they were intercepted,” the source said.

It is not believe that a specific target has yet been identified.

To date gardai have made a total of 24 arrests as part of their investigations into feud related violence in Longford, with the latest described as “highly significant”.

On Sunday night in the Edgeworthstown area a male was arrested after being found in possession of accelerant, a balaclava and a large knife.

He was later released without charge while gardai are continuing to investigate the incident as being linked to one of the ongoing feuds.

Last week a viable pipe bomb was discovered in the Longford area while a property was also targeted in separate incidents.

Online Editors