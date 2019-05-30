THREE women have died and another is seriously injured following a road crash this evening.

Three women (70s) have died and another seriously injured after Limerick crash

The two-vehicle collision happened just outside of Loughill village in Co Limerick at around 6.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of one car, a woman aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle, also women aged in their 70s, were confirmed to have died at the scene.

A third woman in the second vehicle has been brought to University Hospital Limerick, to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Limerick Cllr Adam Teskey told Independent.ie that the community is “utterly devestated” with grief.

“Although, we’re not aware of the full circumstances regarding this accident, we know that three women lost their lives in very tragic circumstances.

“It was just a massive shock to everyone in the locality who are all heartbroken.

“There’s no much more I can add, but except to say my thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families.

“I’m sure the community will rally together and help them in whatever way they can,” he said.

The road is closed while a garda forensic collision examination is being carried out, local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors