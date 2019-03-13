Three teens have been arrested after a youth was hospitalised and a garda injured in an incident in Co Meath last Friday evening.

Three teens arrested after youth beaten and garda injured

The incident unfolded after a large group of youths from Swords in north Dublin boarded a bus to Ashbourne.

The Dublin teens were seen entering a multi-story car park and approached a local group, in what seemed to be an organised attack.

Gardaí witnessed the local youths flee but the Dublin group managed to capture one boy before officers were able to get involved.

The boy was beaten by the other youths and was taken to hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not believed to be serious.

A garda was also injured during the incident in the centre of the town.

The youths filmed the assault and shared it on social media.

Gardaí made three arrests and have now identified a number of other individuals who were involved in the incident

It is understood the boy who was set upon, also had his mobile phone and wallet stolen, as he was dragged into the carpark.

As part of their investigation Gardaí in Ashbourne and Swords are also liaising with local schools.

Online Editors