Three people taken to hospital after collision between Dublin Bus and van

Three people were taken to hospital this morning after a collision between a bus and a van in Dublin city centre.

The crash happened at the junction of Shaw Street and Townsend Street just after 7am.

After the initial crash the bus then hit the corner of a vacant building on the corner of the two streets, causing damage to its windows and a canopy. "Three people were taken to hospital, the driver of he bus and the two occupants of the van, but none are believed to have suffered serious injuries," said a Dublin Bus spokesman.

A set of traffic lights were also destroyed in the impact, and Gardai were directing traffic while a cleanup operation was in place. A council worker spread sand on the road to treat a diesel spillage from the bus.

The scene of the collision this morning Photo: Kevin Sexton/Twitter

Traffic was disrupted for a while until the bus was pulled back from the scene and parked at the side of the street. The front of the bus was destroyed in both the impact with the van and the vacant building.

The van was also badly damaged. It's understood that none of the people injured were passengers on Dublin Bus.

