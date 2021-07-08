Three people have died after a car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the N7.

The incident happened at midnight on the northbound carriageway between Citywest and Baldonnell.

Gardaí report the collision occurred when a car travelling on the wrong side of the road collided with a truck at approximately 11.40pm.

The three occupants of the car, who were all men, received fatal injuries.

The driver of the lorry was taken to University Hospital Tallaght with serious injuries.

The scene remains closed this morning to allow for forensic collision investigators to conduct an examination. Diversions are in place and the N7 inbound is closed.

There is heavy traffic in the area as a result.

As the car involved in this collision had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.



