Three people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of illegal money lending in Co Sligo.

Three people arrested in relation to illegal money lending investigation in Co Sligo

Gardai arrested three people today on suspicion of Extortion Contrary to Section 17 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

One man (46) is currently being detained at Ballymote Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A 42-year-old woman was also arrested and is currently being detained at Carrick on Shannon Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Another young woman (17) who was also arrested has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

