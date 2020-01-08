Two men and a teenager have been arrested, while another is on the run, following an attempted burglary in Co Leitrim this morning. Another man is in hospital with serious injuries.

Three people arrested and another on the run after attempted burglary in Leitrim

At about 4.30am this morning, Gardai came across two cars parked outside a supermarket and post office in the town of Mohill. But on approaching the location, their patrol car was suddenly rammed by one of the vehicles.

The occupants of this car immediately fled in a second vehicle in the direction of Drumlish, Co Longford, while the gardai at the scene were taken to hospital. They are currently under medical review.

Theassailant's car then crashed a short distance away, with four of its occupants fleeing the scene on foot, leaving a fifth man with serious injuries inside.

The man in his 30s was treated by emergency services and taken to Sligo University Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Malin Coastguard were asked to assist gardai in their search for the suspects as the Garda Air Support was engaged in a separate incident.

And at 9.25am today, three males; one aged in his 30s, another in his 20s and a juvenile were arrested at Tamlaght More, Co Leitrim.

They were stopped as part of a cordon and checkpoint operation which was mobilised by Garda in Leitrim.

They are currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

However, gardai are still searching for the man who fled the scene.

They are appealing for anyone who may have seen the individuals travelling on the Mohill to Drumlish Road to contact them.

In particular, they wish to speak with anyone who may have given a lift to an individual or individuals this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Carrick-on-Shannon (071) 9650510, the Garda confidential line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

