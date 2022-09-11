Three outstanding sports journalists will be among those remembered at Phonenix Park event in November

The walk or run event will take place in the Phoenix Park in November

Three outstanding sports journalists Tom O'Riordan, Brendan Mooney, and Peter Byrne were among those fondly remembered at the launch of an annual Remembrance Run 5K.

The walk or run event organised by Athletics Ireland will take place in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, November 13.

Speaking at the launch, Remembrance Run 5K founder Frank Greally said: "I travelled to many parts of the world, including six Olympic Games, with Brendan, Tom and Peter. They were three of the best sports writers of their time and the very best of company - always generous with their support for me in my early years of publishing Irish Runner magazine.

"They were great friends to Irish athletics too and they each had a deep love for and understanding of the sport.

"Brendan, Tom and Peter left us this year within a few months of each other and we will remember them in a special way at this year's Remembrance Run 5K in the Phoenix Park on Sunday, November 13.

“It was the passing of Con Houlihan, another legend of the sports pages, (Evening Press & Sunday World), that inspired me to set up the Remembrance Run 5K in association with Athletics Ireland.

"It's a unique mass participation event - walk or run with a special atmosphere; choirs, music and a Wall of Remembrance where participants write names of loved ones, family and friends.

"Brendan, Tom and Peter will have their own special place on the Wall of Remembrance this year."

See remembrancerun.ie for details of this year's event and to register to take part.