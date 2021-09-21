Three of Ireland’s oldest circus families come together to ensure the show goes on

Three of Ireland's oldest circus families will come together for the first time to help friends back into the ring after a forced Covid-19 gap of almost two years.

Members of Duffys and Fossetts instantly offered their help to the popular Circus Gerbola to ensure a smooth return to the big top when the Celtic Voyage opens at Slane Castle in Co Meath for two weeks next month.

Covid-19 restrictions have left the circus families with staff problems as many performers can't get visas to come from non-European countries.

Circus Gerbola was one of the recipients of the Live Performance Support Scheme and is holding a two-week circus and traditional funfair as well as an exhibition of old circus memorabilia in the grounds of Slane Castle.

However, when they discovered that some of their equipment had weathered in the open air during the Covid-19 lockdowns and was not fit for use, in stepped David Duffy of Duffy's circus to help by lending his machinery.

Read More

Circus Gerbola wanted to come back with a bang with the best performers so David's skilled sons Tom and James will be the trapeze artists while Edward Fossett Jnr will travel back from his own circus' circuit to take centre stage as Otto the clown.

Tara Gerbola said that while there is always a friendly rivalry between the circus families, they have the utmost respect for each other.

"We are small, unique businesses so of course we all know each other and have a mutual respect for each other," she said.

"Although we've all worked together in some shape or form in the past, it took a pandemic to bring all three circus families together for the first time ever in the socially distanced big top.

"We all more or less know each other's schedules so as not to have two circuses in the same town at the same time. We want to open with the best so we asked Edward Fossett Jnr and David Duffy to help us.

"Fossetts have been able to open at times in the last 18 months but this will be the first time for us and Duffys to get back under the big top.

"I have nothing but butterflies in my stomach. Usually I'm chasing my tail at this time as we are usually on 80 sites in a year.

"But at a time when we are usually winding down to take three months off, we are ramping up for the first time in almost two years. We got a grant which had stipulations so the circus had to be in Meath and we were lucky to secure the iconic Slane Castle concert site.

"That's pretty amazing and we are delighted with that. We will also be staging an exhibition of old footage and posters from the circus, seeing as we are now a recognised Unesco culture and I have my grandparents on one poster from the 1920s.

"It's been a long road but we are finally back on it. We have negotiations ongoing for performers but visas are a problem."

Visas are also proving a problem for David Duffy of Duffy's Circus who says many of his former crew can't get back into Ireland for the time being.

"We are not out of the woods yet. We've been trying to get our crew back but some have taken other jobs.

"We can't get visas for people from non-EU countries so we are limited in artists. It's a smaller pool to access. In addition, circuses in the UK and Europe have already been up and running for the last six months so many performers have already secured jobs there.

"We didn't want to go back on the road and perform to small numbers, it just wasn't feasible. Our nerves are shot with thought of performing but I know that showmanship will kick in on the night.

"We are so looking forward to working with Tara and Edward Jnr. It's another first for this generation to be working together.

"Duffy's circus will reopen in Mullingar, Co Westmeath on October 19th - almost two years since we had to close after performing in that town.

"There's huge excitement here to getting back to work. My two sons have been extremely frustrated. All our equipment has been maintained but we will have to power wash the trucks, it's ridiculous the amount of cobwebs on them.

"Now we have a date to get back, we have a sense of purpose and this year, unlike any other, it looks like there will be a lot of circus shows around Christmas"

Circus Gerbola will perform at Slane Castle between October 8 and 17

Read More



