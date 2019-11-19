Three men killed and another seriously injured in separate road tragedies
THREE men have died and a cyclist has been seriously injured in a bleak day on the country’s roads.
A man in his 60s died when his car collided with a van on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe, Co Sligo, at around 7pm today.
The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
In Dublin, a 29-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision on the M50 at the merging of the off ramp at Junction 5 southbound at around 7.45am.
The man was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown in a critical condition. He tragically died from his injuries.
Fianna Fáil Fingal Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Kitt extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the victim on behalf of the council.
“It’s always tragic whenever there is a death in the area and it affects everyone,” he said.
“We need to be more careful on the road, but accidents do happen. Please God, in the lead up to Christmas it’ll be much quieter on the roads.
“Motorists always want to be alert. It’s sad when a person dies.
“It’s a sad state of affairs for the family and friends affected,” he added.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly any motorists with dashcam footage, to contact Finglas garda station on 01 6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.
In Cork, a man aged in his 70s was killed shortly after midnight when his car struck a ditch.
The crash happened in the Taur area of Newmarket.
The man was alone in the car at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.
Gardaí in Mallow are investigating the death and have appealed for anyone who travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am to contact them on 022 31450.
Meanwhile a 25-year-old cyclist was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was struck by a car in Limerick.
Online Editors