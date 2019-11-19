THREE men have died and a cyclist has been seriously injured in a bleak day on the country’s roads.

Three men killed and another seriously injured in separate road tragedies

A man in his 60s died when his car collided with a van on the R284 at Jinks Cross, Carraroe, Co Sligo, at around 7pm today.

The driver of the van was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In Dublin, a 29-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision on the M50 at the merging of the off ramp at Junction 5 southbound at around 7.45am.

