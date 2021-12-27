Three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone on Monday morning, while another man has been hospitalised.

Police confirmed the deaths following the road traffic collision in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy on December 27.

Inspector Hicks said: “At around 1.50am, it was reported that a car and a lorry were involved in the incident. Three males, all aged in their 20s sadly died at the scene. A fourth male, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

“The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”