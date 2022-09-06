Three men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy in an assault in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, late last month.

The three, who are all aged in their 20s, are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a number of garda stations in Co Kildare.

Mr McCarthy (29), from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, was found unresponsive in Monasterevin on the night of August 21. He had been on a night out with members of his family.

He died in hospital the following day.