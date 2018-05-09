Two men have been arrested suspected of being part of an organised criminal network involving international fraud and money laundering.

Three men arrested for 'fraudulent theft of money' from businesses in Ireland and abroad

The men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested in Lucan, Co Dublin, on Wednesday, May 9.

A Spanish company was deceived into transferring "significant amounts" to an Irish bank account, according to gardai. The Irish bank account was being operated under a company name by the arrested men.

It is understood that the majority of the money has been recovered. A third man, aged 25, was arrested in Dublin city centre today suspected of deceiving an Irish company into transferring funds to an account he controlled. All of this money has been recovered.

"Today’s arrests by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau of those involved in the fraudulent theft of money from businesses both here in Ireland and abroad is extremely significant," Assistant Commissioner, Special Crime Operations, John O’Driscoll said. "It is particularly satisfying to recover money that was stolen and could have resulted in companies, both at home and abroad, going out of business had it not been recovered."

