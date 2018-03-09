Three men arrested as large amount of stolen property recovered from house
Three men have been arrested following the the recovery of a large quantity of stolen property at a house in Co Laois.
The intelligence-led garda operation at the rural location near the Tipperary border took place on Friday afternoon.
A search, under warrant, and three men (aged in 20s and 30s) were arrested at the scene.
Gardai recovered a large quantity of stolen property from the premises.
It is understood that the goods included jewellery stolen from Golden Island shopping centre in Athlone last week.
Investigations are on going.
