Three men have been arrested in connection with a seizure of cannabis plants in Co Mayo.

Three men have been arrested in connection with a seizure of cannabis plants in Co Mayo.

Three men arrested as cannabis plants seized following searches of two houses

Gardai searched two houses in the townland of Killasser in Swinford at around 6pm on Saturday.

Credit: Garda press office

Cannabis plants at different stages of growth were seized with an estimated street value of over €300,000.

Three men (aged 44, 27 and 23 years respectively) were arrested at the scene in connection with this investigation.

They are currently detained at Ballina Garda Station.

Online Editors