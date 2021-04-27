Three men arrested as €340k of cocaine and cannabis seized in Limerick operation

Gardaí seized drugs worth in excess of €340,000 in Limerick yesterday as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the city.

Three men - aged in their 40s, 50s and 60s - were arrested during the course of the operation conducted by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí stopped two cars in Thomondgate and Corbally at 6:30pm and found €20,000 of cannabis in each car.

The two drivers, men aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested and brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda Stations.

As part of the investigation, two follow-up searches were carried out with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit at an apartment on Henry Street and at a house in Corbally.

The search of the apartment resulted in the seizure of €170,000 of cocaine and €124,000 of cannabis.

A third man, aged in his 60s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

At around 10.30pm Gardaí carried out a second search at a house in Corbally, resulting in the seizure of €5,000 of cannabis and a sum of cash.

No arrests were made following this search.

All three men are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

