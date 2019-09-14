Three men arrested and gun seized after gardai intercept attempted gangland shooting

Gardai believe they foiled an attempted gangland shooting in Dublin last night when officers intercepted a suspected hitman.

Officers seized a gun and three men were arrested in Clontarf during an operation targeting feuding gang members.

Two gardai were injured and needed hospital treatment after intercepting a suspect vehicle. The vehicle was forced to stop by members of the emergency response unit.

The target of the attempted shooting is believed to be a known criminal with links to the Kinahan Cartel.

Online Editors