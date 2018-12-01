Three men arrested after seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth €90k

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €90,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Gardai made the seizure during a search of a property in Dolmen Court in Ballymun, Dublin 11 on Friday.

They also found more than €20,000 in cash.

Three men were arrested at the scene, they are being held at Ballymun Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

A number of follow up searches were also carried out where a stun gun and a number of expensive electrical items were seized by GardaI.

Investigations are on-going.

Online Editors