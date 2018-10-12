Three guns have been seized by gardai after they were intercepted in postal packages destined for Ireland that were sent from the US.

Three men arrested after guns found in package from US released without charge

The Special Crime Operations (SCO) branch of An Garda Síochána carried out a joint operation with US Homeland Security Investigations following the detection of automatic weapons due to be delivered to locations in Dublin city and county.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force searched three addresses in Stepaside, Carrickmines and Newcastle in Co Dublin this morning as part of an ongoing operation relating to the seizures.

Some cocaine and cannabis was seized during the course of these searches.

Three people were arrested during the operation, aged 26, 27 and 38, and have since been released without charge.

The Garda investigation is continuing with the support of Special Agents from US Homeland Security.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

