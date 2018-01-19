Three men arrested after €360K of cannabis plants discovered in grow house
A grow house containing €360,000 worth of cannabis plants was discovered by gardai yesterday.
Gardai from Granard assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage near Abbeylara in Co Longford.
During their search they found that the garage had been converted into a cannabis grow house which contained plants with an estimated street value of up to €360,000.
Three men, with ages ranging from their 30s to their 50s, was arrested at the scene.
They are being held under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Granard and Longford Garda Stations.
