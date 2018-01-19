Three men arrested after €360K of cannabis plants discovered in grow house

Gardai from Granard assisted by the Roscommon/Longford Drug Unit and the Regional Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a house and adjoining garage near Abbeylara in Co Longford.

During their search they found that the garage had been converted into a cannabis grow house which contained plants with an estimated street value of up to €360,000.

Three men, with ages ranging from their 30s to their 50s, was arrested at the scene.