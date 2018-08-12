News Irish News

Three men and a woman arrested in connection with gun seizure

Four people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a gun.

Shortly after midnight a house on Oulster Lane in Drogheda, Co Louth was searched by Gardai, with support from the Armed Support Unit.

The handgun was recovered and three men and a woman were arrested.

The men are all aged in their 20s, the woman is in her 40s.

All are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Drogheda and Dundalk Garda stations.

