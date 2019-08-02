There’s good news for motorists this bank holiday weekend with the third lane on the M7 motorway in Kildare opened today.

Three lanes of upgraded M7 open to motorists just in time for August Bank Holiday weekend

A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will remain on the 14km stretch of road today, and will increase to 80km/h as works continue.

The national motorway speed limit of 120 km/h will not be introduced until late September at the earliest.

Roadworks to upgrade the motorway began in January of last year, but the project is still not yet fully complete.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme, Niall Morrissey from Kildare County Council, said: “You won’t be looking at a full speed limit until the major project link between the Sallins bypass and the motorway interchange is completed.

“That will be a few months from now. I don’t want to give a specific date but we want everyone to enjoy the safety of the new lanes, especially this evening when people are heading down the country, you’ll notice a big improvement,” added Mr Morrissey.

Lane restrictions remain in place at the M7/M9 merge points.

The M7 works are part of a major project that also includes the R407 Sallins Bypass and the M7 Osberstown Interchange. Both are expected to be completed by December.

The opening will reduce commuting times for those going to see Lewis Capaldi at Indiependence in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, while punters going to see vehicles of a different kind - steam trains at the annual Stradbally Steam Rally - will also benefit.

Temperatures over the bank holiday weekend are set to hit 24C but Met Éireann have advised to pack the umbrella as thundery downpours will also arrive later this evening.

Online Editors