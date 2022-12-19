Three investigations to piece together events that led to death of Seán Rooney

Members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) attend yesterday's repatriation ceremony for Irish soldier Seán Rooney. Photo: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

UN peacekeeping troops and members of the Lebanese army gather yesterday during a repatriation ceremony for Irish soldier Seán Rooney, who was killed last Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Azakir

UN peacekeeping troops in Lebanon carry the coffin at yesterday’s repatriation ceremony for Seán Rooney at Beirut Airport. Photo: The Strategic Communications & Public Information Office, UNIFIL

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is confident that the investigations into the death of Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon last week will establish the sequence of events leading up to it.

The remains of Pte Rooney were being repatriated from Lebanon to Ireland overnight and were expected to arrive in Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel early this morning.

The 23-year-old died after being shot when the armoured vehicle he was in came under attack and turned over after being separated from a convoy which was driving troops to Beirut Airport.

The investigations into the incident will aim to clarify why the SUV came off a main route and into the coastal village of Al-Aqbiyah.

The area is controlled by the militant group Hezbollah, which has denied involvement in the killing.

“There are three investigations underway to work out what happened,” said Mr Varadkar. “One led by the UN, one led by our own Defence Forces, and one led by the Lebanese government.

“They may take a little bit of time and it is important that we understand why this incident occurred, why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured.

“I would have confidence in those investigations to find out exactly what happened. It’s also important that we avoid any speculation at this point until those investigations are done.

Medals are pinned on a photograph of Private Seán Rooney. Photo: Strategic Communications & Public Information Office, UNIFIL

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Medals are pinned on a photograph of Private Seán Rooney. Photo: Strategic Communications & Public Information Office, UNIFIL

“But the main thing this week is to stand with and express our condolences to Pte Rooney’s family, his friends and colleagues.

“It’s been a long time since we lost a soldier in combat in Lebanon, but it does remind us how important that mission is.

“I’ve been there and had an opportunity to meet with the soldiers, and meet with the local community. For the last few decades, it has allowed people in that part of Lebanon to lead a relatively normal life, which wouldn’t be the case otherwise.

“It’s an immensely valuable mission and one that we’re very committed to. Over 40,000 Irish people have served there, which is extraordinary.”

The Defence Forces confirmed that Pte Rooney’s body was due to leave Beirut at 2pm Irish time yesterday on an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft.

Trooper Shane Kearney is breathing independently and his head injuries are being managed

The plane was scheduled to stop in Malta for refuelling before arriving in Baldonnel at around 8.30am today, where the late soldier’s remains were to be reunited with his family.

A solemn UN ceremony was held to honour Pte Rooney in Beirut Airport prior to the departure of the flight carrying his remains.

Funeral arrangements were being finalised by his family yesterday.

Meanwhile, a team of eight Defence Forces personnel will be on the ground in Lebanon today to support members of Pte Rooney’s battalion.

A Defence Forces spokeswoman said four of them are part of the critical incident response team and will be offering personal support services, including stress management and counselling, to any of the battalion who want to avail of it.

This includes members who were not part of the convoy that came under fire as it made its way to Beirut last Wednesday.

Three of the team are members of the military police and will assist in evidence gathering and interviews, while the eighth member of the team is a legal officer who will meet with Lebanese authorities investigating the incident.

Pte Rooney was serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. His fellow soldier, Trooper Shane Kearney (22), was seriously injured in the incident and underwent surgery for head injuries.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has said the news on his condition is now more optimistic. He said Trooper Kearney is breathing independently and his head injuries are being managed.

“He is doing well given the circumstances and seriousness of his injuries,” Mr Coveney told RTÉ.

“We’re also putting plans in place to bring him home and to make sure that he can continue to get the necessary specialist supports that he needs here at home as soon as it’s safe to travel with him.”

Two soldiers who were on the convoy and who received minor injuries have been released from hospital and are back in Camp Shamrock.

Pte Rooney, who was engaged to be married, was based in the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk, Co Louth.