Three in ten young tech workers fear they will be fired

Three in every ten of Ireland’s young tech workers fear that they will be fired due to an economic downturn, according to a new survey.

A third of ‘Gen Z’ and younger millennial tech staff also say their job falls below their expectations, according to the research by HR tech company HiBob and venture fund Eight Roads.

Just 23pc of young Irish tech workers say their current role exceeds their expectations.

Almost half say a current economic downturn has made them consider a complete change or some change in their career plans.

Thousands of 20- to 30-year-olds working in start-ups and other businesses were surveyed for the first Europe-wide Young Generation in Tech Report.

According to the report, younger workers have fallen out of love with the industry due to fears of layoffs, poor relationships with managers and a lack of clear career development.

Across Europe, over half of all tech workers are thinking about a change of career.

Almost half of UK tech workers are considering leaving their role in the next year.

In the UK and Sweden, over a third of young tech workers say they expect to be laid off or fired.

A significant 70pc of respondents would not recommend their workplace to friends or family, while a fifth of young people across Europe are actively looking for another job or plan to leave.

Tech jobs are not meeting younger people’s expectations, with just 19pc in France, 23pc in Ireland and 27pc in the UK saying their job is better than expected.

“The results suggest that today’s young people are prioritising compensation and security partly due to the cost of living crisis, but poor relationships with managers coupled with unsatisfactory pay, and unclear career opportunities means a quarter are seriously considering leaving their roles within a year,” said Ronni Zehavi, chief executive at HiBob.

“These findings suggest young people in tech have lost faith in their employers and the tech industry’s big promises. Responsible employers should take this as a warning and listen to their concerns or risk losing the best and brightest.”

The survey found that flexible hours were the most valued workplace condition among young people.

One in four young people joined their current employer due to a flexible working model.

Workers in Germany and France were found to have the highest levels of job satisfaction.