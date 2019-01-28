Three hours parking in Dublin city may rise to almost €10 this year

STREET parking charges may rise to almost €10 for three hours in Dublin city centre, as part of a commitment by the council to a review of parking bye-laws this year.

STREET parking charges may rise to almost €10 for three hours in Dublin city centre, as part of a commitment by the council to a review of parking bye-laws this year.

The Transportation Strategic Policy Committee have proposed a number of changes for street parking this year, as the charging structure in the capital was last reviewed in October 2008.

Prices are proposed to increase to €3.20 per hour in “yellow zone” parking areas in the city, an increase of 9pc from €2.90.

Yellow zone areas are “very high demand” parking spots in the city, including spaces near Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square.

An increase of 11pc is expected for "red zone” parking areas bringing it up to €2.70 per hour, or €2.60 for ‘Parking Tag’ app users.

Yellow zone spots will also get a ten-cent discount for app users, as part of a move to encourage motorists to use the parking app in the city centre.

However, new zone boundaries have been proposed to “reflect the change in demand” for certain parts of Dublin.

The new map will see areas that were previously considered as “medium demand” changed to “high demand”.

This means parts of areas such as Rathmines and Harold’s Cross will now have to pay €2.70 per hour instead of €1.60.

A proposed change to coach parking is expected to be discussed among council members, with a set rate of €9 per hour in designated coach parking areas.

The proposals from the Transportation Strategic Policy Committee are expected to be discussed at a Dublin City Council meeting this week, before a public consultation period will begin.

Online Editors