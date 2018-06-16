Three gardai are being treated in hospital after their car was rammed by a suspected drink-driver in the early hours of this morning.

Three gardai injured after patrol car rammed by suspected drink-driver in early hours

The patrol vehicle was badly damaged in the incident which took place in Letterkenny.

Extra gardai are on duty in the town for this weekend’s Donegal International Rally. A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene of the 3.30am crash on the town’s Ballyraine Road.

He is due to be questioned later today. It’s understood the three gardaí suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are expected to make a full recovery.

The patrol vehicle was parked at the time as the three gardai were conducting a search for a missing person in the area. Gda Insp Michael Harrison said 30 people were arrested overnight.

“They were detained in relation to a range of offenses including dangerous driving, drink-driving and public order incidents,” he said. District Court Judge Paul Kelly is on call this weekend in Letterkenny with a number of special sittings of the court scheduled to deal with the expected disorder.

Gardaí reported that the vast majority of the 40,000 rally fans have been well behaved and blamed overnight incidents on a tiny minority.

Online Editors