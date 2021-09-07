Three dead in suspected murder-suicide in Co Kerry

Three people have died in a suspected double murder-suicide in Co Kerry this evening.

Gardaí in Listowel are currently at the scene of the incident at a house in the north of the county,

They discovered the bodies of a woman aged in her 60s and a man in his 20s inside the property.

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered outside, at the rear of the house.

All three bodies had gunshot wounds and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The State pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted.

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said they are not looking for any other person in relation to this incident, at this time.