Three children hospitalised as Antrim fairground ride breaks apart

Emergency services at the scene of a funfair ride collapse in Carrickfergus on July, 24 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A seating section of a fairground ride in Co Antrim filled with children detached from its main structure and threw the occupants through the air.

A number of people have been treated for injuries after the Carrickfergus incident but no one is in a critical condition.

Six of those injured were taken to hospital, including three children.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 5.53pm reporting that a ride had collapsed.

Four emergency crews, a rapid response paramedic and am ambulance officer were all despatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, two to Royal Victoria Hospital, one adult to Antrim Area Hospital and one child to Antrim Area Hospital - none with life threatening injuries.

“A number of patients were discharged at the scene. It is not anticipated that any others will require hospital attendance.”

A number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) appliances and specialist search units were also present, as well as the PSNI and Air Ambulance NI.

The ride that collapsed at the Planet Fun attraction at Carrickfergus Castle is called ‘Top of the World’.

It spins its occupants in circles as it can rise up to 40ft in the air.

DUP councillor John McDermott, who was present at the scene, said that the chair swings had detached from the main ride.

“It looks at though as when it was setting off, something has given way and the gondola that the kids were sitting in has detached from the whole ride and crashed on to the roof of the entrance hut where people go in at the park,” he explained.

“The kids were actually thrown out onto the ground and on to the grass.

“At the minute, we think there’s about 20 to 21 injuries.

“We’re led to believe there’s no fatalities and I’m praying to God it stays that way.”

Mr McDermott said the ride had got to about 15ft in the air when the chairs broke off the main structure.

“If it had of happened when the kids were at the top then my God,” he continued.

“Everyone is stunned. There’s people walking about here in total shock.

“It looks like everyone has been reunited. There’s a crowd of kids here and they've phoned their mums and dads and they're on they're way to pick them up.”

Geoff Somerville from the NIFRS said the operation is still ongoing.

Around 200 people were in attendance at the Carrickfergus Castle attraction and the NIFRS stated that around 10 people were injured “possibly” by the ride.

“Two people have been taken to hospital by ambulance, two taken to hospital by parents and eight people have superficial injuries and are getting treated on the scene,” stated Mr Somerville.

“They have neck pain, back pain, leg pain and cuts.

“We are still in attendance. Three appliances are there as well as our specialist rescue team, emergency support service.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”