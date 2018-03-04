Three arrested after man dies following early-morning stabbing

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Derry in the early hours of this morning

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Derry in the early hours of this morning

According to Derry police, three men aged 19, 20 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident after a murder investigation was launched.

It is believed the 35-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a group of men at around 2.40am. The incident took place near the Grafton Street area in Derry. They are currently in custody and assisting police with enquires.

The PSNI is asking anyone who was near the area at the time to contact police. “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident and determine the precise sequence of events that culminated in the tragic death of this man,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson from the PSNI Major Investigation Team.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry this morning between 2.30am and 3am to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 243 04/03/18.” Former Mayor of Derry City Elisha McCallion sent her condolences to the family on Twitter.

“Terrible to hear news of an overnight fatality in Rosemount. May God give strength to his family and friends and anyone involved.”

Online Editors