Three arrested after gardai discover drugs valued at €335k

According to gardai, an operation by the Meath Drugs Unit and the Navan Detective Unit led to a premises at Fitzherbert Woods in Navan being searched.

During the course of the search cannabis resin valued at €225,000 and MNDA valued at €110,000 was discovered.

Three people, a woman aged 27 and two men, aged 23 and 36, were arrested and are currently detained at Navan, Kells and Trim Garda stations under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.