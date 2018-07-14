THREE adults and a four year old child had a miraculous escape after a dramatic air-sea rescue off Cork.

THREE adults and a four year old child had a miraculous escape after a dramatic air-sea rescue off Cork.

Three adults and one child (4) rescued from capsized boat off Cork coast

The three adults and the youngster were thrown into the sea just off Kinsale when their boat capsized shortly after 5pm.

It sparked a major air-sea rescue operation with the Kinsale RNLI lifeboat launched supported by the Irish Coast Guard's Rescue 117 helicopter and a Cork Sea Safari vessel.

Both Gardaí and West Cork Rapid Response units were on standby on shore. Sea conditions were described as very good though winds were said to be quite fresh at the time.

West Cork Rapid Response (WCRR) confirmed that all four were successfully rescued. All were wearing life-jackets.

The four had also all stayed together in the water by their craft to facilitate the work of rescue teams.

"(We are) extremely relieved there was no loss of life," a WCRR official said.

Special tribute was paid to the Cork Sea Safari vessel which was one of the first to respond to the alert.

All four were uninjured and none are understood to have required hospital treatment.

Earlier, the RNLI and Irish Coast Guard had successfully rescued three fishermen off the Kerry coast when a fire erupted on their trawler.

Online Editors