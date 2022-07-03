Threat to end all State funding for amateur boxing funding unless reforms adopted

Government funding for Irish amateur boxing will be cut by 15pc as early as next week — with all state backing withdrawn by next year — unless the sport’s governing body agrees to major reforms within days, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers has summoned the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA), which is responsible for developing Ireland’s Olympic boxers, to a meeting on Wednesday — where he will warn that it risks losing all state funding by the start of 2023 if it does not accept reforms laid out in a recent governance review.

Over the last decade IABA has been beset by a series of rows, which led to the departure of high-performance director Bernard Dunne in May, and in 2015 the highly regarded Billy Walsh also dramatically quit.

IABA is due to hold an AGM next Sunday where delegates will vote on a motion to create a new board and adopt the more than 60 recommendations contained in an independent review published earlier this year.

It is understood Chambers will outline his plans at Wednesday’s meeting. If the reforms aren’t adopted, all state funding will be removed by next year, though plans are in train to protect Ireland’s Olympics boxing hopefuls for the Paris games in 2024.

The IABA received over €2.3m in state funding last year, though this included €510,000 in Covid funding.

The proposals in the review — carried out by high-performance expert Brian MacNeice — include the setting up of a new 12-member board with six independently-appointed members, and no voting rights for the IABA president who will be able to attend meetings. IABA’s central council, which runs the body on a day-to-day basis, would be cut from 35 members to 15.

IABA has previously said that some long-standing volunteer members are staunchly opposed to the primary recommendations of the review.

It is understood that Mr Chambers will warn that failure to accept the MacNeice reforms will create a governance crisis in the organisation. Sources say it would demonstrate an unwillingness to tackle the issues which led to the departures of Walsh and Dunne, as well as disruption to underage grassroots events.

A government source said the immediate 15pc cut being proposed would impact core funding of €500,000 a year, as well as the €770,000 in high-performance programme funding.

But in a bid to protect Irish Olympic boxing ahead of the Paris games in 2024, Chambers will outline measures whereby high-performance boxers would also continue to receive funding through the International Carding Scheme, which allocated €334,000 funding to the IABA last year.

IABA would be barred from applying for funding though the Sports Capital & Equipment Programme, the Dormant Accounts Fund (from which it got €85,000 last year), and other government programmes until the recommendations are accepted.

Chambers had previously criticised what he said was the “disgrace” that led to Mr Dunne’s departure at the start of May.

The former world super bantamweight champion quit over the circulation of an anonymous memo last year which contained a Swot (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of his performance.

Dunne lodged a complaint in which he named the two IABA board members he believes helped draft the document, but a hearing into the matter was postponed, which led to his resignation.