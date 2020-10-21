Thousands to run ‘virtual’ Dublin marathon alone within 5km of their homes

Runners at the starting line at last year's KBC Dublin Marathon - this year's race will be very different. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Thousands will run the Dublin Marathon on their own within 5km of their homes this bank holiday weekend due to current Covid restrictions.

Last year, over 20,000 people ran in the country’s capital for the marathon’s 40th anniversary. And although the usual route is inaccessible to most people, it looks like this year’s event could be just as big.

The KBC Virtual Dublin Marathon will take place this Saturday, Sunday and Monday - and despite having “virtual” in the name, the contestants will still be out pounding the roads.

Race director Jim Aughney said the main difference is that runners’ routes have to be within a 5km radius of their home, and they can only be accompanied by one other person who also lives in the area.

“A lapped route close to your home is actually an ideal way to cover the marathon distance. This will allow for hydration stations and a safe cheer zone for your family or housemates,” he said.

The “virtual” aspect comes in the form of an app specifically designed for the occasion. Essentially it allows runners to record their time and distance, and it also ensures that the run is completed in its entirety in one go.

The app will also have a live tracking feature for those wishing to cheer on the runners.

Even with all of these changes, Olympian and 2018 National Marathon winner Lizzie Lee was quick to point out some basic marathon tips - which are useful with or without a 5km limit.

“When you are standing at your start line, try not to think about the full 26.2-miles distance, as it can be daunting,” she said.

“Break down the miles into manageable chunks. It is a lot easier to think about reaching the end of one 5-mile section than it is to think about how far you’ve got to go until you hit the 26.2-mile mark.”

Even still, there will be a stark contrast with the record number of runners who took off from Merrion Square in 2019, compared to people competing either alone or two-metres apart this year.

For Aidan Power, the director of marketing and corporate affairs at KBC, there’s no doubt that this year’s runners will rise to the occasion.

“Runners from all over Ireland and the world have adapted and responded really positively to all of the changes that they have had to experience,” he said.

“All of the feedback we have seen from runners says that they are really excited and positive about running safely this weekend. They are rising to the challenges.”

As location isn’t a barrier this year, even those abroad can take part in the event. Those who finish will have their medals posted out to them within two weeks - although it might be a bit longer for international contestants.

