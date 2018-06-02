With the help of two ferries and 64 lorries, the largest ever shipment of horses due to compete in Ireland was able to cross the Irish Sea to prepare for Ireland’s largest country event this weekend.

With the help of two ferries and 64 lorries, the largest ever shipment of horses due to compete in Ireland was able to cross the Irish Sea to prepare for Ireland’s largest country event this weekend.

Thousands to gather to watch some of the biggest names in horse-riding at Tattersalls

The 64-strong lorry convoy left Dublin port and arrived in Ratoath, Co Meath to begin on-site preparations the Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair which is expected to draw in over 30,000 visitors over today and tomorrow.

Over 383 riders have entered to compete in the series of cross country competitions near which features the largest jumping fences seen in Ireland this year. Entries consist of riders from a record sixteen countries, including World Champions and medal winners and 25 Olympians. Event representative Brian Purcell referred to the event as “the ultimate and toughest test of all equestrian sports which is effectively a Triathlon for horse and rider combinations”.

“Horse and rider combinations will be closely watched and assessed by many experts and team managers with an eye toward qualification for the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina this September and then onward to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.” However, horses will not be the only four-legged friends celebrated this weekend. At least 2,000 pet dogs of all breeds and sizes are also expected to attend this weekend—with some competing in “Ireland’s friendliest dog show”.

Colleen Murphy and her Great Dane Nollaig and Hannah Berry with her puppy Orla enjoy the sunshine in Ratoath Co Meath for the Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair. Photo: Lorraine O'Sullivan

All dogs are welcome to attend and compete for prizes including most waggly tail, best tricks, most obedient dog, and best fancy dressed dog and handler. The event, which generates €2m to the local economy, is spread across a three acre village containing 80 food and crafts shops, pony rides, bouncy castles, toddler zones and traditional carnival rides.

Families of all ages are welcome with free entry for children under 12.

A pair of dogs cool off at the water jumps section during the cross country action today at Tattersalls International Horse Trials & Country Fair. Photo: Radka Preislerova

Online Editors