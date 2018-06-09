Thousands of women break record for world's largest skinny dip at Wicklow beach

A charity swim at Maghermore Beach called 'Strip and Dip' attracted an incredible 2,505 women, smashing the previous record for the world's largest skinny dip.

The fundraising event was organised by cancer charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie and has been run annually since 2013.

On the charity's Facebook page this afternoon they posted a picture of their certificate from Guinness World Records with the message: "It's official. We did it. We're in the Guinness Book of World Records."