THOUSANDS of people are without electricity after Storm Lorenzo hit Ireland last night.

Thousands of people without power after Storm Lorenzo as fresh weather warning issued for six counties

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution in the aftermath of the storm, and there are reports of flooding, fallen trees and hazardous driving conditions nationwide.

Met Éireann issued a fresh weather warning this morning for Counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

The Status Yellow wind warning is in place until 11am, a Met Éireann spokesperson said. "Strong westerly winds persist for a time this morning, meaning speeds 50 to 65 km/hr with higher gusts," they added.

An Status Orange weather warning was extended to 6am for coastal areas in the west, while the rest of the country was Status Yellow.

We are in for an unsettled day today, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast.

"It is a blustery and very windy day out there, it will stay windy throughout the morning and will bring hazards, particularly along the west coast and especially in Galway, so if you are commuting there are strong winds and anything loosened during the night is liable to come down and could be hazardous so take extra care," said Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly on RTE's Morning Ireland.

"The weather will improve as day goes on, with top temperatures of 16 to 19C.

"The next weather system is already about to come through, there will be patchy outbreaks of rain tonight and we are expecting lowest tempartures of around 9C.

"Tomorrow morning will be mainly dry and cloudy, we are expecting outbreaks of rain heading eastwards and some spot flooding, heavy rain that will move southwards and top temperatures of 19C."

Padraic Conroy pictured with his mum Kay Conroy [90] as he places some sandbags to protect the front door of her home in the Claddagh in Galway as storm Lorenzo tracked up the west coast of Ireland.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

Meanwhile ESB crews are working to restore power to more than 5,000 customers who are without electricity, with Galway, Mayo and Longford among the worst affected.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, the EBS's Derek Hynes said: "Power was stored to 12,000 overnight and we are expecting that number to fluctuate.

"The number of people expected is still pretty variable and some weather warnings are still in place.

"We are pretty confident that power will be restored over the course of day, the estimated restoration times are published on our website and will be updated throughout the day."



Mr Hynes said that the ESB had a busy night but that they had been preparing for Storm Lorenzo over the past few days.

He said that customers can visit the ESB powercheck website for live updates throughout the day.

Gardaí have also urged motorists to exercise caution as road conditions may be hazardous.

They said in a statement: "Commuters travelling in the morning are asked to take precautions, reduce speed and be mindful of any possible damage on the roads or pathways that may have occurred overnight during the storm. #StormLorenzo #Lorenzo."

There are reports of fallen trees in Sligo, Galway and Sligo, as well as other debris.

AA Roadwatch has also advised: "Slow down and give extra space to other road users including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Watch out for wind-blown debris on all roads this morning after stormy conditions overnight."

The Irish Coast Guard said in a statement: "We strongly advise the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs & harbours along the coast tonight.

"Remember Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry!

"If you see someone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore dial 999 or 112 and ask for Coast Guard #Lorenzo #IrishCoastGuard"

One man had to be rescued from Lady's Island Lake close to Tacumshane and Broadway in Co Wexford late yesterday while kite surfing.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: "The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the [air and sea] helicopter to evacuate him."

The spokesperson added: "Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents. With the worst of the weather still to arrive, please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas."

Dublin Airport has said that all flights are operating as normal, Irish Ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are scheduled to be on time, while Irish Rail has said they don't expect their routes will be impacted.

