Thousands of An Post workers to seek further pension hikes

Over 7,000 retired An Post workers are set to seek further pension hikes after it was confirmed that a delayed 2pc increase will be paid later this month.

In a circular today, the Communications Workers Union says ministerial consent has been granted to enable the company make the payment that will include arrears on September 30.

The message from general secretary Seán McDonagh says a further 2pc pensionable increase from January 1 next will be processed as early as possible.

“Separately, the union is engaged with An Post management on a review of the pension accord, to examine the possibility of securing additional pensionable increases for members and pensioners”, he says.

He says the 2pc increase that has been signed off applies from January 1 this year and had already been given to staff.

The message says ministerial consent had been granted by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

In June, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan was told that failure to sign off on the 2pc increase was “disrespectful and callous”.

A previous letter from Mr McDonagh claimed the “inordinate delay” was causing unnecessary financial hardship.

The letter said the group of unions – which includes the Communications Workers Union, Fórsa, and the AHCPS – raised the delay with An Post management, who raised it with the department.

It said for some reason department officials failed to confirm a payment date.

An agreement was reached on future increases under a deal in 2013 that included changes and curtailment of benefits in the pension scheme.

It meant increases in pensionable salary would either be 2pc or based on pay rises or increases in inflation, whichever is lowest.

Mr McDonagh said the pension fund reported a surplus of €580m at the end of last year, compared to a deficit of €241m in 2013.