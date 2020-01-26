Thousands march in Drogheda against drugs violence

The Mayor of Drogheda has appealed to the killers of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods to identify where the rest of his remains are so his family can lay him to rest.

Cllr Paul Bell also described the manner in which the teenager was dismembered as "inhumane and demonic".

He said that the message to those involved in the feud is: "You must go and go now." He was addressing a crowd of around 5,000 people who gathered yesterday as part of the Standing Together rally in opposition to the escalating gangland feud that has so far claimed three lives.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Aontu leader Peadar Toibin also attended.

