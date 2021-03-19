Thousands living with no running water or toilets that flush in home  

Thousands of people are living in homes without running water or flushing toilets, analysis of water and sanitation data shows .

A total of 2,267 households told the Central Statistics Office (CSO) they had no piped water supply and 2,257 said they had no sewerage facility of any kind.

Older people are disproportionately affected as 990 of the households without piped water were made up of people over the age of 65 along with 900 of the households with no sewerage system.

The type of accommodation involved is not specified although some caravans and mobile homes are included.

The number of Traveller households reporting having no piped water or sewerage facility was 165 and 265 respectively.

More families than stated may be affected as almost 50,000 households did not provide details of what kind of access to water they had and more again omitted details about their home’s sewerage system.

Of those who did provide details, 77pc received their water from a public supply and 67pc were connected to a public sewerage scheme, showing there is still a relatively large number using group schemes, private supplies and septic tanks.

The data was gathered by the CSO to help measure Ireland’s performance in relation to the UN sustainable development goals, one of which is the provision of a high standard of clean water and sanitation.

While drinking water quality was almost universally high and safely managed, there were gaps in the wastewater treatment network with 35 towns and villages releasing raw sewage into the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters, the report found.

There are plans to provide treatment centres at all those locations.

Work is also underway to boost capacity at the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant which handles almost half the population’s sewage.

It is a regular source of overflows and pollution and leaves Ireland in breach of EU regulations.

Mainly due to the problems at Ringsend, just 44pc of Ireland’s urban waste water is treated at plants that comply with EU standards, compared to an EU average of 81pc.

The CSO’s assessment also draws attention to the poor quality of many of the country’s fresh water sources.

Just 50pc of lakes and 54pc of rivers have good or high quality water, with the remainder being affected by both excessive nitrogen and phosphorus from agriculture and waste water.

Irish Independent