Thousands in need queue from 5am for Christmas food vouchers

People queue for food vouchers at the Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin city centre this morning. Photo: Conor O'Mearain/Collins Photos

Thousands of people queued up outside a Dublin homeless centre today to collect food vouchers for Christmas.

People started queuing outside the Capuchin Day Centre on Bow Street from as early as 5am.

The organisation has been giving out food parcels every Christmas to those struggling to make ends meet since the 1970s.

Homelessness campaigner Brother Kevin Crowley said a total of 3,000 people queued to receive Christmas food vouchers.

“I think the final number was about 3,000 people today. Only for the generosity of people we certainly wouldn’t be able to do it. They’re giving us the support to do it and it’s through all the voluntary donations that we get.

“People are also giving donations for the running of the centre because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to run the centre,” he said.

This year, a €50 voucher for food and clothes has replaced the traditional food parcel.

Brother Kevin said many people have lost their jobs and are struggling to get through this difficult period.

“The general mood today was excellent. People were in need and they really appreciated it. The people who really needed it and appreciated it, families, people who are homeless and those who have lost their jobs and have difficulties making ends meet, these were the people we were helping.

“The amazing thing about it is the way people were appreciating what was being done for them. It was very heartening,” he said.

Brother Kevin said the Taoiseach arrived at the centre this evening to thank the group for their hard work. He said this was the highlight of the day for him.

“The highlight of the event for me really was the Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrived here himself this evening to thank us for what we’re doing, and he came unannounced, and it shows really his concern for the homeless and for the people in need and that he appreciates the work being done by the Capuchins,” he said.