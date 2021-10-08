Thousands hit the streets to urge Government to pay redress for mica houses

“Imagine living in that house,” said a protester pointing to her sign which depicted a near-derelict bungalow, massive cracks in the corners letting in the cold light of day.

“But someone is – they’re still living in it. They can’t move out.”

There can be nobody left in the country unfamiliar with the mica scandal and the campaign to achieve 100pc redress for the family homes currently crumbling to dust.

But as thousands of protesters hit the streets of the capital for their second major protest within months in a final push ahead of the Government decision on a redress scheme, their accounts of pain and misery still had the power to shock.

One woman, a single parent, told of her 18-year-old daughter who spent three weeks in a mental hospital because of an all-engulfing fear of homelessness and her trauma over the perilous state of their family home.

She still cries herself to sleep at night, the woman said.

The protesters told grimly of similar stories of hardship this crisis has wreaked on their families, neighbours and friends.

Mica Action Group campaign leader Paddy Diver told of pensioners who have to take sleeping tablets “because they don’t want to hear the sound of their walls cracking at night” and of the women who used to be the powerhouses of their families now left “broken”.

A Snapchat map he posted on his Twitter account said it all, with the unbroken and determined train of his phone’s contacts making their way down across the country towards the capital.

There were long tailbacks on the M50.

It seemed like half of Donegal, together with a sizeable number from Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Tipperary, had piled into their cars and on to buses and coaches to assemble at the Garden of Remembrance on O’Connell Street.

One man – who said he was 72 years old and that he had joined the protest because his son’s house is affected by mica – told of getting a bus from Letterkenny at 7.20am. The journey took four hours and 50 minutes in total, he said. “That’s what we’re putting up with.

"We have no motorways and the bus is our only transport. Donegal is neglected. They just don’t care.”

The funereal beat of kettle drums accompanied the marchers on their way to the Custom House. “We’re here to sound the death knell, we’re not here to party,” said drummer Seamus Devenny.

A total of 13 houses on his road have to be demolished, including his own. He and his wife still have six years on their mortgage.

“It’s a ploy to pretend these houses can be fixed – they’re just kicking the can further down the road,” he said.

As they stood watching the protest proceed down O’Connell Street, Dublin women Pauline Robinson and Rosanna Gallagher expressed indignation at the scandal.

“It’s disgraceful. My heart would break for them to have their beautiful homes taken from them,” said Pauline. “God help them. It’s hard enough to pay your way in this day and age and to have all you’ve worked for crumbling around you.”

Heather and Michael McLaughlin from Buncrana had brought their three older children up for the march, leaving their three-month-old baby in the care of Heather’s sister.

They bought their house in an estate and it began to crack heavily at the gable. Michael is in construction and agrees that he will probably be working to fix many of the damaged houses in the area in the future.

“But you’d feel bad charging your neighbour for something they’ve already built,” pointed out Heather, adding: “How do you price that job?”

Carmel Doherty from Manorcunningham in Donegal said her two daughters had built their own homes in 2007 with both now affected by mica. The local resource centre in the village – built in 1999 after 20 years of fundraising – is also severely damaged.

“And there’s no funding for that at all,” said Carmel.

Eileen Wallace from New York, with relatives in Manorcunningham, had come over to support the protesters. “They’re all aware of it now in the Irish community in the States and there’s a lot of anger out there,” she said.

As the speeches got underway at the Custom House, there were roars of approval after the cherry picker used as a stage rose dramatically into the air as Paddy Diver spoke.

It revealed a large banner that read: “Wake up. Blocks are still being manufactured today with excessive amounts of mica and pyrite. Who is responsible?”

And in a warning to local TDs, he said: “If we don’t get 100pc, if you don’t get it over the line, don’t darken our doors ever again.”

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, himself a Donegal representative, was briefly booed by the crowd but told them that he was committed to 100pc redress and was “really confident” of a good outcome.

He added that it was important those affected are supported in getting their lives back on track.

Meanwhile, speaking in Belfast, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the details of a mica redress scheme would not be ready in time for next week’s Budget and says there is a “few more weeks of work” in it.

At the back of the crowd stood farmers Mary and Jimmy Mooney with their son Liam (19) from Malin Head in Donegal. The journey to Dublin was a difficult one because Liam, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, has been confined to a wheelchair since last year, Mary said.

Their family home and piggery outbuildings are all affected by mica – but while they are hopeful of compensation for their house, they will not get anything for the farm buildings.

“But we don’t have enough energy left to fight it. We can fight for the house because of Liam but not for the rest,” said Mary.