Those receiving €300 PUP had average of €568 a week before Covid, Dáil told

Those now receiving the reduced €300 PUP payment had average earnings of €568 before the Covid crisis, the Dáil has been told.

“They are down €200-plus every single week,” Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys was told, even as further measures were promised in the Budget next week to assist certain sectors.

The collapse in disposable income was highlighted by new Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane on a motion to reverse reductions in the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Her party colleague, Louise O’Reilly, said Fine Gael now had an opportunity to “shed its image as the Nasty Party” but restoring the PUP to its original level of €350 per week.

But Minister Humphreys said: “Despite what some people might think, we don’t have infinite resources.”

Some were paid “much more than they received while they were working.” she said.

The PUP had been expected to last only six to twelve weeks when first introduced, the Minister said.

Given the long-term nature now seen with Covid-19, steps had to be taken to ensure its sustainability, she said.

“We’ll have a Budget next week and I also have to take account of all the other deserving asks from some of the most vulnerable people and sectors in our society,” Ms Humphreys said.

“Our carers, people with disabilities, people who live alone – I think we need to be fair to them also.”

She added: “I am currently exploring options as part of Budget 2021 with a view to providing more clarity and certainty to self-employed workers in this regard.”

Minister Humphreys added: “I know that across Government we will be looking at further targeted supports to assist those sector which have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”

Deputy O’Reilly said mortgage breaks were coming to an end now “because of the Tánaiste’s failure to stand up to the banks.”

And Ms Kerrane said: “For someone who has lost their job and are now receiving PUP, they still have to pay their mortgage, and the mortgage payment break is up,” said.

Deputy O’Reilly said electricity prices were going up at the very time when supports were being cut for people without the possibility of work.

“We already pay some of the highest electricity bills in Europe,” Ms Kerrane said, pointing out that the ban on evictions was also gone

“We know there is a million people who are worried about the tsunami of domestic debt that is coming at them,” Ms O’Reilly said.

Pearse Doherty, SF spokesman on Finance said PUP claims had risen by 33 per cent in Donegal since it moved to Level 3 restrictions nearly three weeks ago — and the same would now occur for the rest of the country.

Labour Party TD Sean Sherlock said the restoration of the €350 weekly payment would “I think the Government needs to revise its position in relation to the cohort who are on €300. They have massive overheads — children of school-going age, car loans, and so on. They can’t be reduced to poverty. You need a social floor.”

Gary Gannon TD, Social Democrats, said the essence of a Republic was one that wrapped its arms around citizens in their time of need.

There was a stage in the early pandemic when it really did seem as if all were “in it together,” he said. “As the weeks and months have progressed, it’s the old idea that leopards don’t change their spots. People fall back into their old ideologies.”

But the Minister declared: “When PUP was introduced in March nobody thought it would still be in place six months later.

“It was introduced as a flat rate payment of €350. which was not perfect. It attracted plenty of criticism at the time, particularly in cases where people were being paid much more than while they were working,” she said.

“What the flat rate payment allowed us to do was to issue payments to over 600,000 at speed, and to ensure that nobody was left without income.

“It was a case of speed trumping perfection.”

She added: “We needed to get money to people quickly and that’s exactly what we did.

“Unfortunately the impact of Covid-19 has been deeper and will last much longer than anyone anticipated back in March.”

Online Editors