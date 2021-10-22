This week’s stark warning reminded us that even with vaccinations, our freedoms are still in hands of Nphet

THE murmurs started in late August. Eighteen months into the pandemic, it em- erged that the coalition was seeking to wind down the emergency elements of the response to Covid-19.

Dismantling efforts would see the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) – arguably the most high-profile organ of the State in recent times – cease to exist.

The vaccination programme was going well, case numbers were low and a gradual wind-down of the supergroup of medical experts who have come to rule our lives seemed like a natural progression.

However, this week, in chief medical officer Tony Holohan’s letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, warning of a return to more restrictive public health measures such as lockdowns if current measures do not have a “sufficient effect”, it was clear news of Nphet’s demise had been greatly exaggerated.

The not-so-thinly veiled threat, highlighted in bold, was a reminder to anyone who might have thought otherwise – Nphet, like the virus, hasn’t gone away, you know.

Perhaps it was Nphet chair Prof Philip Nolan’s appearance on the radio airwaves last Monday, a week after declaring that we were close to suppressing the virus, that first sounded the alarm.

Leaving home with Covid symptoms “should be as unacceptable as drink-driving”, he told listeners.

The extraordinary claim was met with a backlash from the public.

Nevertheless, his declaration on the same programme that we were on a “knife edge” – language the public had confined to the past – signalled the start of a familiar course of events.

A D-Day was approaching, in this case October 22, and Nphet’s advice on what should or should not happen on that date would leave the day-to-day lives of everyone in the country hanging in the balance. Moreover, it was a jarring reminder of how medical experts came to rule our lives. For a brief period it seemed as if those days were gone, but the events of the past week remind us that freedom, at least the kind of freedom we used to enjoy, comes with a set of terms and conditions.

For anyone who was left in any doubt, on Wednesday Nphet called a press conference to explain just how serious things are. The last such public appearance by representatives of the group had been on August 27.

The Nphet group for Covid-19 was set up on January 27 last year and has come to play an important role in advising the Government. In strict legal terms, Nphet’s role is advisory only. It is for the Government to listen to Nphet’s advice, weigh that counsel with other concerns and evidence and make a decision on the appropriate course of action.

However, particularly in the early months of the pandemic, when the current government had yet to be formed, whatever Nphet advised was de facto law. At a time when so little was known about Covid-19, the panic-stricken public instinctively deferred to authority. That authority was Nphet.

Then, as the months wore on, posing big decisions about how the country would navigate a way out of the crisis, a power struggle between Nphet and the Government began to emerge. There have been several high-profile disagreements between them, most notably around the imposition of a “circuit-breaker” lockdown in early October last year, which the Government refused to introduce.

Leo Varadkar, during an interview on Claire Byrne Live, said the recommendation from Nphet to move to Level 5 “hadn’t been thought through and there hadn’t been prior consultation”. Mr Varadkar said it “came out of the blue” and was not handled in a good way. He said there was “nothing new in the space of three days that warranted them changing their advice” from Level 3 to Level 5.

Two weeks later, the Government did introduce the stricter lockdown.

A similar disagreement emerged in December, and the resulting increase in cases saw the Government again criticised for not following Nphet advice.

Nphet advised the Government it should either permit household visits for the Christmas period or reopen pubs and restaurants for indoor dining.

This caused consternation as Ireland had been in the highest level of restrictions since October and this was with the understanding that relaxations would then be permitted for the Christmas period. Nphet had hoped cases would fall to between 50 and 100 a day by the time restrictions were lifted, but they were around the 150 daily cases mark when December 3 rolled around.

Government eventually all- owed indoor dining and three households to mix.

The fall-out came swiftly in January as the highly-infectious UK variant, helped by returning emigrants, swept the country. Schools were closed and the country entered yet another hard lockdown.

Nphet itself has more than 30 members, although a select few have gone from unknowns to household-name status, among them the chief medical officer.

Dr Holohan grabbed the headlines and drew the ire of Twitter when he took to the social media platform to highlight his “absolute shock” at scenes of large crowds gathering outdoors in inner city Dublin in late May.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 8.15pm. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area,” he wrote.

“Enormous crowds – like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

While many were critical of the unpoliced scenes, others pointed out that young people were encouraged to socialise outdoors rather than congregate indoors, where the virus spreads far more easily, with just a tiny fraction of cases attributed to outdoor activity.

Indeed, it is not the first time in recent months that Dr Holohan has faced the public wrath.

In April, during a time when Co Donegal had the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, he caused considerable anger among locals over his comments about the situation.

The dogs on the street, Dr Holohan said, knew there were people in Donegal not complying with Covid regulations, and he linked their defiance directly to the alarmingly high incidence rate in the county.

Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh and Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn both told Newstalk Breakfast that the CMO’s comments had incensed people who live in Donegal.

A month later, it was Prof Nolan’s description of a Lidl antigen test as “snake oil” that put Nphet in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Then, in June, the Cabinet was left scrambling when members were “blindsided” by Nphet advice to allow only fully-vaccinated people to dine indoors.

Cabinet members claimed there had not been any indication such advice would be given and it caused ructions among the hospitality sector and the Government coalition, as well as in the opposition.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland ended up bringing the Department of Health and the Health Minister to the High Court to challenge the “irrational” regulations.

Since August, as vaccination numbers climbed and restrictions lessened, it appeared the power and influence of the advisory group had weakened.

The realisation came that Nphet, a team set up to combine public health advice in an emergency, was not intended to last for ever – only so long as the emergency requires it. But as this week has shown, it is not over until it is over. Or at least when Nphet decides it is.