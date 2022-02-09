‘This report is blunt and hard hitting,’ says Coveney as huge changes needed to bring Defence Forces into modern age

Bringing our Defence Forces into the modern age could involve a massive spending increase to €1.5bn a year if it is to be in any way effective, a new report says.

The Commission on the Defence Forces report, which was published today, examines the capabilities, staffing and structures of the Defence Forces.

The Government appointed the commission in December 2020, and it worked over 13 months during which it received 480 submissions and met with more than 1,000 Defence Forces’ personnel of all ranks throughout the country.

The report, which runs to over 200 pages, contains 69 principal recommendations for change to transform, modernise and improve the Defence Forces.

It recommends the most far-reaching reform of the Defence Forces in the history of the State - including a major overhaul of its command and control structures, potentially reducing peacekeeping missions, renaming the Irish Air Corps, Naval Service and Army Ranger Wing, and increasing the country’s overall defence capability by as much as trebling the military’s budget.

In the report the Defence Forces admit they are not adequately prepared to meaningfully defend Ireland against an outside attack, something which Defence Minister Simon Coveney today said did not surprise him.

The report is also published at a time when the role of women in the forces has come under the spotlight, with allegations of sexual assaults and a culture of bullying and misogyny currently under investigation.

“This report is wide ranging. It's blunt, and it's hard hitting in places, but it is very comprehensive,” Mr Coveney said at the launch of the report in the Curragh Camp today.

“The report poses serious questions regarding defence provision that we as a society must now carefully consider.

“Key recommendations include that a fundamental cultural change process be undertaken, and the wide ranging transformation and HR modernisation agenda be introduced to ensure that the Defence Forces becomes an employer of choice for more people.

“As you will be aware, there are significant issues that need to be considered. And I've established an independent review into dignity and the equality issues in the Defence Forces to ensure that it is a safe workplace,” he added.

The commission has used a framework around three possible levels of ambition that could be implemented in the future.

The first option for reform is to effectively maintain the status quo. “But the Commission makes it very clear that this would be inconsistent with what we are asking of our Defence Forces in terms of the complexity of the defence challenges that they face today,” said Mr Coveney.

The second level of ambition would enhance our current capabilities and seek to address specific priority areas, while the third level of ambition would look to develop full spectrum defence capabilities to protect Ireland and its people to an extent comparable to similar sized countries across Europe.

“The commission recommends that consideration be given to a step up to a level of ‘Ambition Two’ in the short term at an estimated additional defence allocation cost of €500m per annum, pending more detailed policy debate and decisions required for a higher level of ambition than that. But believe me that in itself is a huge ask this will require careful consideration as you would expect,” he added.

Mr Coveney said he also wanted to ensure that the Defence Forces will be “an employer of choice for increased numbers of young, talented driven women and men who want to serve their country in uniform”.

He said detailed consideration of the recommendations will now commence, a process he thought would take four to five months.

The chairman of the commission, Aidan O’Driscoll, said there is currently a disconnect between stated policy, level of ambition, capability, and funding.

“The report is structured to emphasise these essential linkages and therefore to provide a basis for the kind of clear and consistent decision making that is now required. In our report this is strongly linked to proposals for transformative change in Defence Force structures, culture and people management,” he said.

“I want to emphasise the critical importance that the commission places on the need for deep cultural change in the Defence Forces along with major reforms of structures and the adoption of a modern strategic approach to the development and management of people,” he added.

Mr O'Driscoll said the option of a tripling of the defence budget may seem “somewhat outlandish”, but it would simply bring us into line with other smaller Western European countries with whom we can reasonably compare ourselves.

“This is indeed a measure of just how far an outlier Ireland is, at present, on defence funding,” he said.

Mr O’Driscoll said an intermediate ‘level of ambition’, the ‘second level’ referred to by Mr Coveney, could require a 50pc increase in the defence budget to over €1.5bn a year.

“This includes providing improved true protection for more demanding overseas roles, enhancing situational awareness to support national security, including through the acquisition of primary radar and associated systems; significantly strengthening the military intelligence, cyber defence and Special Forces capabilities; accelerating the upgrade of naval fleet and operating it to an optimum level through double crewing; acquiring an enhanced fleet of fixed wing and rotary aircraft, and the revitalisation of the Reserve Defence Force,” he said.

“The commission recommends that consideration should be given to a step up ‘Level Two’ in the short term,” he added.

“Some very significant cultural challenges are identified in this report, including those arising from what is a very gendered organisation. To affect real and lasting cultural change in this regard, will require a significant attitude and behavioural shifts by current staff together with the generation of a critical mass of female participation across the organisation at all levels,” he added.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Sean Clancy, said it will closely analyse the report and engage with the minister in order to provide its military advice on the report's findings.

“This level of public, institutional and academic engagement throughout this process demonstrates a very evident increasing importance that’s being placed on defence within these institutions, and how much it matters to the citizens of the state.

“From the Defence Force point of view it is important that we as an organisation reflect maturely on this report, and that we're open to the commission's findings and to change.

“Therefore, I once again reiterate that it is vitally important that the recommendations which will be accepted by Government, and which will underpin this transformational change, are adequately resourced and this has been clearly communicated,” he added.

Commenting after the release of the report, Mr Coveney conceded that he was not surprised by the Defence Forces assertion that it is not adequately prepared to meaningfully defend Ireland against an outside attack.

“I have been under no illusions that there are capacity constraints for the Defence Forces,” he said.