ANYBODY trying to resale tickets at above-face value can be brought to court under new laws to be introduced by the government.

'This legislation will be a game changer' - new laws to tackle ticket touts to be introduced

Ministers today gave approval for Business Minister Heather Humphreys to begin work on a first of its kind legislation in Ireland.

She plans to ban ticket touting for sporting and entertainment events in designated venues with a capacity of 1,000 or over.

The legislation will also prohibit the use of bot software to purchase tickets in excess of the number permitted by event organisers.

It is hoped the legal changes will be enforceable well in advance of European football championships in 2020 which will see a number of games and official events take place here.

In order to implement these measures, the Government will support and amend the Prohibition of Above-Cost Ticket Touting Bill introduced by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock and Fianna Fáil’s Stephen Donnelly.

Speaking this afternoon, Ms Humphreys said: “It’s wrong that people who make no contribution to sport or music can profit from the resale of tickets for sell-out matches and shows.

“In doing so, they deprive genuine fans of the opportunity to attend these events, and the time has come to put a stop to it.”

She expects to receive support for the move from the main sporting bodies and promotors of music events.

Mr Rock, who has long campaigned on this issue, said Ireland “is set to take the lead in effectively banning ticket touting”.

“I have no doubt that for sports and music fans, this legislation will be a game changer.”

Mr Donnelly added: “For too long, genuine music and sports fans have been ripped off by organised ticket touting.

“While there has always been some low-level touting, the move to online sales and 'bots' has brought ticket touting to an industrial scale.”

He said the legislation would be a “strong move to protect fans, artists and sporting bodies”.

