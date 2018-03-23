'This isn't us!' - Lidl urges customers to 'watch out for text scam'
Lidl has urged their customers not to fall for a text scam, saying, "this isn't us!"
The supermarket giant issued the warning after people were sent texts claiming to be the retailer, which promises a generous prize for the recipient
The Lidl Ireland shared a screenshot of the hoax on their Facebook page.
The "scam" text said: "Happy Wednesday! There is a big surprise package waiting for you! Last reminder to pick it up."
It also features a UPS link to click into.
However, the German retailer warned people not to trust it.
They wrote: "Please watch out for this scam going round by text! Don’t engage with this as it isn’t us!"
Online Editors