IRISH people are officially the happiest in European Union, according to a new report.

This is where Irish people fare on the European happiness scale - the results may surprise you

We also fare about the EU average when it comes to how we rate fairness, equality and our health.

The Special Eurobarometer 471 “Fairness, inequality and inter-generational mobility” interviewed 28,031 people from 28 EU countries last December, including more than 1,000 people in Ireland. The survey covers areas related to education, financial income, social status and social mobility, while also looking at people's perceptions on migration and globalisation.

An overwhelming 97 per cent of Irish people said they consider themselves to be happy, the highest in Europe, where the average is 83pc. 92pc of Irish people surveyed agree they are in good health, above the 78pc EU average.

We were third in the ranking when it comes to how we feel about equal opportunities for getting ahead, at 80pc, trailing behind Denmark and Sweden - both 81pc. Three-quarters of Irish people said they feel that compared to 30 years ago opportunities for progressing in life are getting better, the EU average is 46pc and drops to just 21pc in Greece.

Similarly, 75pc of Irish people think that the majority of people in the country can be trusted. Almost 80pc of people said they believe the difference in people incomes are too great and the same amount of people feel the government should take measure to tackle the disparity.

Tibor Navracsics, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, said: “Fairness is a crucial part of building a more resilient, cohesive Europe.

"Our initiatives in this area need to be based on sound evidence, but at the same time take the values and perceptions of Europeans into account.

"I am proud that the JRC's work is helping us increase our knowledge on both counts, making a vital contribution to our efforts to build a better Europe for the future."

Online Editors