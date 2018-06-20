A mother of five who lost her home to an accidental fire just one month after the death of her husband has moved back home with her children.

'This is where all the memories of their dad are' - Newly widowed mum-of-five moves back to home destroyed by fire 6 months ago

Cork woman Mary Gore from was dropping her children to their nativity play just two weeks before Christmas when she received a text that brought further tragedy to the family.

"At 11am I got a text message from my brother-in-law saying, 'go home your house is on fire'," Mary told Neil Prendeville on Cork's RedFM. Mary explained that the kitchen in their Mallow home was "totally destroyed" and all their possessions were damaged by the smoke.

Her husband Chris passed away just a month before the fire, after a year-long battle with cancer. "You find it hard to go through all their stuff and I wasn't ready to do that. I had no option but to get rid of all his clothes and all his personal belongings because they were all damaged.

"They said it started with the cooker. It looks like maybe one of the knobs was turned on, it was a ceramic top cooker." After a few nights staying with her brother, the heartbroken family were given a temporary house by Tuath Housing, ten doors up from their family home.

Mary said the help they received from the public was "mind blowing" as they tried to temporarily rebuild their life in their new home, which needed to be furnished. She said that David Casey from Casey's Furniture in Cork was the "closest thing to a saint" as the company helped them refurbish the home. "He let us pick out whatever we want, to deck out the temporary house. He basically walked around the house and said, 'what do you need, tell me'.

"The generosity of people was mind blowing. We couldn’t believe people were so willing to help us. Everyone was just so kind to us."

Because of her husband's illness, the house was uninsured at the time of the fire. A campaign was set up by Mary's friend Carol, and Mary claims that the GoFundMe page raised over €70,000 to help them out with the added costs.

This week, the family moved back into their house, much to the family's delight. While most of army veteran Chris' belongings were damaged in the fire, Mary managed to save his medals. "We've just moved in and started to unpack, we have to put all the personal touches to the bedrooms and make it feel like a home again. The children love it, that’s where all the memories of their dad are.

"After the house was made safe I went back in and grabbed his army medals, his army friends got them sent off, remounted, cleaned up and got them framed for me. At least we have them. "In this digital age we can always reprint photos. It's his own personal belongings, his clothes, they're all gone. In a way it makes you deal with it."

